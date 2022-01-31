The DOTr’s ‘no vax, no ride’ policy will be suspended in Metro Manila starting tomorrow

Good news for commuters who haven’t received their full series of COVID-19 vaccinations: The Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) ’no vax, no ride’ policy will no longer be in effect in the National Capital Region starting tomorrow, February 1.

This update comes following an announcement by Malacañang that Metro Manila will no longer be under Alert Level 3 as of next month. Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles shared the news in a press conference held earlier today. Watch:

‘No vax, no ride’ policy suspended

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY JEROME ASCAÑO

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

ALSO READ:

The EDSA Busway reached over 47 million in ridership in 2021

“Automatic po ito, dahil kung inyong matatandaan, ang polisiyang ito ay ipapatupad laming habang ang Metro Manila ay na sa Alert Level 3 or mas mataas pa,” Nograles said.

This update comes just several days after the DOTr announced that unvaccinated workers only had 30 days left to complete their COVID-19 doses before the ‘no vax, no ride’ policy would prevent them from using public transportation. This measure no longer appears to be pushing through.

Continue reading below ↓

Despite the downgraded alert level, it’s important to keep in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. Remember to mask up, practice social distancing, and stay at home unless heading out is absolutely necessary. Stay safe out there.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.