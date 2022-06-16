Latest North-South Commuter Railway images show off project’s world-class stations

“A developed country is not a place where poor people have cars. It’s where the rich use public transportation.”

You’ve heard that line before, haven’t you? If this is truly the case, then it’s clear the Philippines has a long way to go before being considered ‘developed.’ With projects like the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR), though, there’s a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

New images of the railway project shared by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) showing off what the NSCR’s station might look like should be enough to get you excited if you aren’t already.

Clean, spacious, and with eye-catching designs that’ll give even railway stations in some First World countries a run for their money, these photos look almost too good to be true. Some of the highlights include glass-encased elevator shafts, rail line barriers, and electronic ticketing systems. And look! Working escalators!

The NSCR is made up of three Philippine Nation Railways (NPR) projects: PNR Clark Phase 1 from Tutuban to Malolos, PNR Clark Phase 2 from Malolos to Clark, and PNR Calamba from Solis to Calamba. As the name implies, these developments will provide Philippine commuters with a seamless mode of transport from north to south and vice versa.

And in case you missed it, the country took delivery of an eight-car train set for the NSCR’s Clark Phase 1 segment earlier this year. One set car supposedly carries up to 2,228 passengers at a time and can ply the rail line at up to 120kph. You can learn more about these trains here.

Think the final product will look anything close to this?

