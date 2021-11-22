Motoring News

Pasig City declares Emerald Avenue in Ortigas a car-free zone on Sundays

People are allowed to hang out and exercise in the area
by Leandre Grecia | Just now
undefined
PHOTO: Pasig City Public Information Office on Facebook

To Pasigueños looking for a new place to exercise or simply hang out with family and friends on Sundays, check this out: The Pasig City government is now implementing Open Street Sundays along Emerald Avenue in Ortigas.

Through this program, the street becomes an ‘open public space’ that’s off-limits to all vehicles from 6am to 6pm every Sunday. Pedestrians can roam around or exercise in the area, and activities such as jogging, zumba, and cycling are allowed. Access to the road is free of charge—people are simply reminded to observe minimum health standards when they are out and about.

There were no other specific details provided, but based on the photos, it appears there are rentable pedal cars for both children and adults. You can check out the official Facebook post below:

Continue reading below ↓
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

This program is similar to the ‘Carless Sundays’ program that was implemented in Pasig City several years back. Are there any similar initiatives in your locale? Share them with us in the comments section.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
The Toyota Corolla wagon looks very darn good as a crime fighter
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Pasig City Public Information Office on Facebook

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱