Pasig City declares Emerald Avenue in Ortigas a car-free zone on Sundays

To Pasigueños looking for a new place to exercise or simply hang out with family and friends on Sundays, check this out: The Pasig City government is now implementing Open Street Sundays along Emerald Avenue in Ortigas.

Through this program, the street becomes an ‘open public space’ that’s off-limits to all vehicles from 6am to 6pm every Sunday. Pedestrians can roam around or exercise in the area, and activities such as jogging, zumba, and cycling are allowed. Access to the road is free of charge—people are simply reminded to observe minimum health standards when they are out and about.

There were no other specific details provided, but based on the photos, it appears there are rentable pedal cars for both children and adults. You can check out the official Facebook post below:

This program is similar to the ‘Carless Sundays’ program that was implemented in Pasig City several years back. Are there any similar initiatives in your locale? Share them with us in the comments section.

