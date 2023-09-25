Advisory: Dry run of new ADB Avenue traffic scheme begins this week

Do you regularly pass through ADB Avenue within Ortigas Center? Take note: A dry run of a new traffic scheme is being implemented on a stretch of this road beginning the last week of September 2023.

The stretch of ADB Avenue from Julia Vargas to Ortigas Avenue has undergone lane reconfiguration “in preparation for the active transport improvement project planned for the area,” according to the memo released by the Active Transport Project Office.

On the J. Vargas-bound direction, portions of the inner- and outermost lanes have been cordoned off for median island widening and the addition of a bike lane, respectively. On the Ortigas Avenue-bound side, a portion of the innermost lane has been reserved for median island widening.

Two lanes will remain passable to vehicles on both sides.

ADB Avenue new traffic scheme

PHOTO BY Active Transport Project Office

“Please expect noticeable changes in traffic flow due to some lane reconfiguration, but rest assured that this is done to improve the safety and convenience of all,” reads the advisory.