P2P stations in Makati are now located at One Ayala

Attention, regular P2P passengers in Makati City: Ayala Malls has just relocated stations for buses bound for Antipolo, Katipunan, Fairivew, and Sta. Rosa.

Starting today, July 18, the buses for these four routes will be relocated to One Ayala. Worry not, though, as the new location is only a few blocks away from Glorietta 5. For directions, you can refer to the guide below.

Directions to new P2P Makati stations

From Glorietta 5:

Take the pedestrian crossing to One Ayala Head straight and turn right at the Mall Lobby Enter the Mall Lobby and exit to the Carousel Lane

From MRT-3 Ayala Station:

Head straight towards Ayala Avenue and turn left Head straight and turn left to the Mall Lobby Enter the Mall Lobby and exit to the Carousel Lane

If you want to read more on other P2P bus routes, there’s the NAIA shuttle service that recently resumed operations—you can read more on that here. The Santa Rosa-NAIA P2P route has also been reopened—click these blue words for more on that.

