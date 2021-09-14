Pasig City mayor flexes improved lighting situation along Ortigas Avenue

If you’ve driven along Ortigas Avenue in the past, you know parts of the thoroughfare suffer from a serious lack of lighting. The area on and around Rosario Bridge, in particular, is an example of this.

Well, motorists who regularly pass the area will be happy to know that the Pasig City government has addressed the lighting situation over there. Mayor Vico Sotto recently took to social media to flex improvements the city has made to the area’s lighting situation. Look:

The before and after images Sotto shared show off a drastic improvement in lighting along Rosario Bridge and the stretches of road leading up to it. The official’s post doesn’t indicate, however, when exactly the ‘before’ shot was captured.

We’re particulary fond of the way Sotto delivered his local government’s flex. “Ok.” Subtle, but pretty impactful. Enough said, really.

This isn’t the first time Pasig City has flaunted improved lighting in some areas. Earlier this year, the local government did the same with Emerald Avenue in the Ortigas area. What other areas of Pasig City do you think could do with more lighting? Let us know in the comments.

