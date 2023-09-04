Pasig City provides public school students a transportation allowance

Good news to Pasigueño parents with children studying in public schools: The local government has announced that a transportation allowance will be provided to K-12 students in schools under the Pasig City division of the Department of Education.

Mayor Vico Sotto announced via his official Facebook page on September 1 that each student will be receiving a transportation allowance amounting to P1,500 in cash, to be distributed from September 6 to 15. This is in addition to other provisions given to students, including school supplies and supplements.

PHOTO BY Ugong National High School on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

MMDA to try out new traffic scheme at La Salle Green Hills beginning September 4

Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda is apparently a Jollibee fan

“Alam kong maraming gastusin pag magpapasukan, kaya sana makabawi ako sa inyo kahit papaano sa pamamagitan ng nasabing cash allowance,” Sotto wrote in his post.

Pasig City announces transportation allowance for K-12 students:

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now