Pasig City provides public school students a transportation allowance

For K-12 students in DepEd Pasig schools
by TopGear.com.ph | 3 hours ago
Students of Ugong National High School in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines
PHOTO: Ugong National High School on Facebook

Good news to Pasigueño parents with children studying in public schools: The local government has announced that a transportation allowance will be provided to K-12 students in schools under the Pasig City division of the Department of Education.

Mayor Vico Sotto announced via his official Facebook page on September 1 that each student will be receiving a transportation allowance amounting to P1,500 in cash, to be distributed from September 6 to 15. This is in addition to other provisions given to students, including school supplies and supplements.

Alam kong maraming gastusin pag magpapasukan, kaya sana makabawi ako sa inyo kahit papaano sa pamamagitan ng nasabing cash allowance,” Sotto wrote in his post.

Pasig City announces transportation allowance for K-12 students:

PHOTO: Ugong National High School on Facebook

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

