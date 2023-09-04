Pasig City provides public school students a transportation allowance

Good news to Pasigueño parents with children studying in public schools: The local government has announced that a transportation allowance will be provided to K-12 students in schools under the Pasig City division of the Department of Education.
Mayor Vico Sotto announced via his official Facebook page on September 1 that each student will be receiving a transportation allowance amounting to P1,500 in cash, to be distributed from September 6 to 15. This is in addition to other provisions given to students, including school supplies and supplements.
OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
MMDA to try out new traffic scheme at La Salle Green Hills beginning September 4
Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda is apparently a Jollibee fan
“Alam kong maraming gastusin pag magpapasukan, kaya sana makabawi ako sa inyo kahit papaano sa pamamagitan ng nasabing cash allowance,” Sotto wrote in his post.