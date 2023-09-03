MMDA to try out new traffic scheme at La Salle Green Hills beginning September 4

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has released details on the temporary traffic scheme that will be implemented on Ortigas Avenue for vehicles taking students to La Salle Green Hills. It will be implemented beginning Monday, September 4, 2023.

The new scheme, says the agency, is specifically for morning drop-off of students at the school, and “is a result of the coordination between the MMDA and the management of the school to ease traffic flow in the area.” Check out the details and the map of the route below.

MMDA morning traffic scheme on Ortigas Avenue in front of La Salle Green Hills:

Gate 4 will be closed. Entrance will be at Gate 5. Turn right once you enter Gate 5 and turn left at the pagoda. Drop-off points for students in grades 1 to 12 are the front of the emergency bay, the SHS building entrance, and the gym ramp. Exit will be at Gate 6. One lane will be maintained Motorists coming from the EDSA flyover are advised to enter through Gate 6. From those taking the U-turn slot, if you cannot merge with the line going to Gate 4, please proceed to Gate 6.

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

The MMDA began focusing its attention on this section of Ortigas Avenue after a viral illegal parking incident in front of La Salle Green Hills—an SUV simply parked right in the middle of the road. Last week, acting agency chairman Romando Artes said that they are looking to tap subdivisions and malls for potential traffic-management solutions around Ortigas schools.

We’ll find out soon enough how well this new traffic scheme will work. If your daily route takes you through this section of Ortigas Avenue, let us know how it goes in the comments.

PHOTO BY Google Maps