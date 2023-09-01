Ex-cop in QC road rage incident fails to show up at LTO hearing

Wilfredo Gonzales, the dismissed policeman seen threatening a cyclist with a gun in a viral road rage video, did not appear at a hearing scheduled by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) on August 31.

Along with a 90-day driver’s license suspension, the LTO had issued Gonzales a show cause order asking him to explain why his license should not be permanently revoked. It also required Gonzales to submit a notarized affidavit detailing why he should not be penalized for violations under Republic Act No. 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, including reckless driving, obstruction of traffic, and improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

Gonzales’ son represented him at the hearing instead and surrendered his driver’s license.

Hanzley Lim, acting assistant regional director of LTO National Capital Region, said the cases filed against Gonzales have already been submitted for resolution: “Mr. Gonzales did not submit an affidavit so we take it as a waiver on his part for us to decide on the matter based on the pieces of evidence we have.

“With the absence of the notarized affidavit, these cases were already submitted for resolution and whatever the results, they will be submitted to the office of our LTO chief, Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II, for approval.”

According to the LTO, the registered owner of the vehicle being driven by Gonzales at the time of the incident complied with the show cause order issued to him and submitted a notarized affidavit and a Deed of Sale to show he had already sold the vehicle to Gonzales’ son.

Gonzales has been stripped of his license to own and possess firearms, firearm registration, and permit to carry firearms. An alarm and scandal case has also been filed against him by the Quezon City Police District. The local government of Quezon City has called upon the cyclist in the video to come forward, promising him legal assistance and protection, so that charges may be filed against the ex-cop.