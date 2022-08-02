FYI: All bikes are allowed on the Pasig River Ferry

Anyone here who uses a bicycle for their daily commute? Chances are, you’re constantly on the lookout for the best (and safest) routes. If that’s the case, then you might want to consider using the Pasig River Ferry Service (PRFS).

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) recently posted an advisory to remind commuters that all types of bicycles—be it folding or full-size models—are allowed on the Pasig River Ferry. A tidbit of info you and your fellow cyclists might find useful.

PHOTO BY MMDA Pasig River Ferry Service on Facebook

In case you didn’t know, PRFS rides are free for all commuters. There are stations in Pasig, Makati, Mandaluyong, and Manila. Escolta-bound or downstream trips depart from Pinagbuhatan as early as 7am, while the last trip leaves at 4pm. Upstream trips from Escolta to Kalawaan are scheduled at 8:15am for the first trip and 5:30pm for the last trip. You can check out the full schedule through the MMDA’s official website.

Pasig River Ferry advisory:

