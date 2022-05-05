South Korea grants PH P2.96-B loan for Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges Project

The infrastructure just keeps on coming. More good news comes out of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) today as the agency has just announced a new multi-billion-peso loan for the 32km Panay-Guimaras-Negros (PGN) Island Bridges Project.

The loan comes courtesy of the Republic of Korea and amounts to $56.6 million (over P2.96 billion). The sum is for the engineering services necessary to make the PGN Island Bridges Project a reality—preliminary design, a feasibility study, and estimation of detailed construction costs.

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

MMDA says twice-a-week modified coding scheme is still being studied

Driving to Makati this Saturday, May 7th? Take note of these road closures

PGN Island Bridges Project

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In a statement, DPWH undersecretary Emil Sadain said that the loan will support the “swift implementation” of the new mega project and that the start of engineering services for the new piece of infrastructure will start towards the next administration.

By the looks of it, the PGN Island Bridges Project might just be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to upcoming infrastructure. The DPWH has also announced that South Korea is providing assistance for other flagship projects like the Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project connecting the Pacific towns in Northern and Eastern Samar and Panguil Bay Bridge in Northern Mindanao.

This feels like it’s still a while off from completion, but it’s definitely something to look forward to. Anyone else excited to see this happen?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.