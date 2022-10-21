Motoring News

PH fuel price update: Diesel may go down by P0.70/L next week, gasoline by P0.50/L

Every centavo counts these days
by Drei Laurel | 3 hours ago
A ‘diesel’ warning on the fuel lid of a diesel-powered vehicle
PHOTO: Shutterstock

Finally, some relief. According to a report by GMA News Online, the country may see a slight rollback in gasoline and diesel prices next week.

An oil industry source told GMA News Online that diesel prices may go down between P0.40/L to P0.70/L. Gasoline, meanwhile, might decrease by P0.20/L to P0.50/L. The website’s source cited movements in the oil trade over the past four days for the prediction.

Mataas ang indikasyon na magkaka-rollback [next] week,” Oil Industry Management Bureau (OIMB) director Rino Abad said during a recent Super Radio DZBB radio interview.

This update comes just four days after Philippine fuel prices saw another jump. On October 18, the local price of diesel and gasoline went up by P2.70/L and P0.80/L, respectively.

The rollback isn’t too significant, but at this point, we’re certain many motorists will take what they can get. Are you planning to gas up this weekend or will you wait to see if these rates will be applied next week?

PHOTO: Shutterstock

    This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

