PH ranked 13th most stressful country to drive in, 8th worst in quality of roads

There’s one thing we’ve taken for granted over the last two years: the lack of traffic. Now that more and more workers are returning to the office, pre-pandemic traffic jams are back in full force, making many of us wish we could work from home forever just to avoid EDSA rush hour. With the mind-numbing traffic, endless roadwork, and Fast and Furious-esque jeepney races, it should come as no surprise that the Philippines has been named one of the most stressful countries to drive in.

On a list compiled by Confused.com, an insurance intelligence platform, the Philippines was ranked the 13th most stressful country to drive in. While our roads are worse than Singapore’s and the UK’s, the Philippines still ranked better than Hong Kong, Italy, and Canada. The list was topped by the UAE, which experiences the highest number of fatal road accidents per year, while Malaysia was named the most stressful country to drive in Southeast Asia.

PHOTO BY Jerome Ascaño

The list was based on a weighted score based on the number of speed cameras, the state of road infrastructure, the number of fatal road accidents, and the overpopulation of cars. While Philippine roads are less fatal for drivers, there’s one thing we apparently lack: Unsurprisingly, it’s road infrastructure. The Philippines came in eighth in the top 10 countries with the worst quality roads, falling just behind Argentina, Brazil, and Zimbabwe. The government has been working to improve the state of Philippine road infrastructure, but progress can take decades.

By now, Filipinos have gotten used to the everyday carmaggedon, but wouldn’t it be nice to not wait 10 minutes at a stoplight or swerve every other minute to avoid road construction and crazy drivers? We can dream.

NOTE: This article first appeared on Esquiremag.ph. Minor edits have been made.

