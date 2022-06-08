LTO PITX-Parañaque Licensing Center now open on Saturdays

Year in and year out, we’re sure many of you guys still have to file leaves and take days off to renew your driver’s licenses on your birthdays. We get it. Unless you reside near any of the Driver’s License Renewal Offices that operate on Saturdays, you don’t really have much of a choice.

But if you live near the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), then you’re in luck. The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has just announced that its newly opened licensing center in PITX is now open on Saturdays, 8am to 5pm, starting June 11.

PITX LTO schedule:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MUST-READ ARTICLES FOR MOTORISTS:

PH fuel-price update: Gas to increase by P2.70/L, diesel by P6.55/L, starting June 7

How much do driver’s license applications and renewals cost?

To anyone who’s planning to go to PITX for any licensing-related transactions, take note that there is also a driving school and a medical clinic located in the new facility, and applications for new driver’s licenses can also be made here. The LTO is also reminding the public that there are no appointments necessary. For more info, you can check out the post below:

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.