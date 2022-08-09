Need to leave your car down south? Here are the new PITX parking rates

One convenient way to go about saving fuel these days is to park your car near a public terminal and take public transportation instead. If you’re looking for a viable parking spot down south to do this, you might want to check out the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX).

The PITX has just posted its new parking rates for 2022, and they’re still pretty decent compared to other places. Check them out below:

Updated PITX parking rates for 2022

Car (flat rate) - P60 Motorcycle (flat rate) - P50 Overnight parking (1:30am to 6am) - P150 + base parking fee

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

MMDA: Unfinished Dolomite Beach project caused recent Manila City floods

LTO chief pushing for suspension of no-contact apprehension programs

Granted, the PITX parking rates are slightly higher now compared to before, but they’re still much more affordable than leaving your ride inside a mall’s parking garage. Will you be leaving your car here any time soon?

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.