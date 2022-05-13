PNP-HPG ‘rent-tangay’ ops shows why you shouldn’t hand your keys to just anybody

Well, here’s your weekly reminder that it’s a dog-eat-dog world for car owners out there. The Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) is warning of a new modus that goes by the moniker ‘rent-tangay.’

How it happens is simple enough. An individual presents himself as someone who wants to rent a vehicle. Once a car owner or car rental business takes the bait, the car is sold off or pawned to an unsuspecting buyer.

Fake documents are also used to give the impression of legitimacy to these shady transactions. In one case, the fake seller was able to present an OR/CR, deed of sale, and receipt of payment.

The PNP-HPG is currently in the middle of a crackdown on this modus, having recently investigated cases involving a Mitsubishi Montero Sport and Toyota Wigo. Look:

PNP-HPG ‘rent-tangay’ ops

In a statement, police lieutenant colonel and regional patrol unit officer in charge Joel Mendoza called on motorists to be careful when making transactions involving vehicles.

“They need to be more aware, look for ways to verify whether or not the prospect renters are legitimate, and not to easily trust strangers or a suspicious acting individual,” Mendoza said, referring to car and rental business owners.

So yeah, always be careful with your car if a transaction involves handing the keys over to someone—even temporarily. Stay safe out there.

