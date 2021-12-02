DOTr: Balagtas Station of PNR Clark Phase 1 is now 95% complete

The progress of PNR Clark Phase 1 of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Project continues. Following the recent arrival of the rail line’s first rolling stock, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has now shared that the Balagtas Station in Bulacan is now 95% complete.

The agency shared photos of the ongoing construction, and it shows that the terminal is really starting to take shape. While there’s clearly a lot of work left to be done, you can now see that the main platform and the stairways leading to it have already been built. You can check out more photos below:

The Balagtas Station will be one of the several PNR Clark Phase 1 terminals in Bulacan. Once completed, this part of the NSCR Project will provide seamless travel for commuters from Malolos all the way to Tutuban in Manila, and vice versa. The rail line is expected to cut travel time from 1 hour 30 minutes to just 35 minutes, and the DOTr estimates it will serve 300,000 passengers daily.

