This is what the PNR Clark Phase 1 looks like now

We recently got a glimpse at what the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) will look like once it’s complete. Those were mere renders, though—this latest update from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) includes footage of the real thing.

The DOTr just shared aerial videos of PNR Clark Phase 1 courtesy of Sumitomo-Mitsui Construction Co. The clips give us a full tour of the railway and show us how much the project has progressed so far.

The Balagtas Station—which the DOTr previously reported was already at 95% completion—appears to be shaping up quite nicely. Meanwhile, there seems to be significant progress made across other segments including those in Bulacan.

Frankly, though, even if some of the new trains that’ll ply this railway are already here, the entire project still seems far from finished. In any case, it’s still nice to see what the construction looks like at the moment. For the full tour, you can watch the full clip below:

PNR Clark Phase 1 progress update as of June 2022:

