PNR to stop some routes to make way for NSCR construction

Once the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) is complete, it’s expected to drastically reduce travel times from Clark to Calamba. Until construction is done, though, we’re all going to have to make some adjustments.

Philippine National Railways (PNR) management has announced that the train lines service from Gov. Pascual in the City of Malabon to Calamba, Laguna is going to come to an end to make way for NSCR construction. This could go into effect as early as May.

According to PNR management, the route is being closed because NSCR tracks and posts will be put up in the area. The move, though, is expected to advance NSCR progress by around eight months.

Management has also announced that the PNR’s Alabang-Calamba route will be stopped at the end of May 2023 as well, while Tutuban-Alabang is scheduled to stop in October. These changes may be worth it to the government, though, as it stands to save as much as P15.18 billion with the faster completion of the NSCR project.

“Safety and passengers’ welfare are the number one priority of the PNR leadership. The issues related to safety and welfare of the passengers of the PNR train are always the guideposts of the decisions of the PNR leadership,” undersecretary for railways Cesar Chavez said in a statement.

“We have enough time to prepare all the necessary requirements to enforce and use alternative transportation for the affected passengers of the PNR train,” Chavez added.

The NSCR has a target completion date of 2026. Do you think these changes will help authorities meet this?

