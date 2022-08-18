133 Pre-pandemic PUV routes to reopen on August 22

Just in time for the return of face-to-face classes next week, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has allowed the reopening of 133 pre-pandemic routes for various public utility vehicles on August 22, 2022.

The 133 PUV routes were suspended due to the pandemic. These will be reopened under LTFRB Memorandum Circular No. 2022-067 and No. 2022-068. A portion of the MCs read: “The Board, in the exercise of its powers and functions under Executive Order No. 202, resolves as it is hereby resolved to approve the resumption of operation of pre-pandemic non-EDSA bus routes and the retention of other GCQ city bus routes that are found to be responsive to passenger demand.”

Of the routes to be reopened, 33 will be city bus routes operating outside EDSA. There will also be 68 modern and traditional PUJ routes as well as 32 modern and traditional UV Express routes.

The PUVs that will operate include those with valid Certificates of Public Convenience (CPCs) or Provisional Authority. Units with Application for Extension of Validity “timely filed” and those with pending Motion for Extension of Provisional Authority for consolidated entities will also be allowed to ply the newly reopened routes.

PHOTO BY Shutterstock

The routes will reopen on Monday, but the LTFRB has confirmed that those who will be able to secure special permits earlier may already resume operations. The list of reopened routes has yet to be released, though—we’ll keep you posted on that.

Your thoughts on these latest developments, commuters?

