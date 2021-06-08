New bill proposes creation of online portal for vehicle product safety and recall info

If Congress gets its way, there might soon be an easier way for car owners to find out about vehicle recalls and service campaigns their units might be included in.

House Bill No. 9503, also known as the Product Safety Online Information Center Act, aims to set up a one-stop online portal where car owners can access information regarding recalls, bans, defects, and other important details concerning the safety of consumer products and motor vehicles.

If the bill becomes law, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) will be tasked with keeping the website updated with all the relevant information on motor vehicle product safety. This includes a searchable list containing existing automotive recalls, bans, and defects as well as their respective explainers in multiple languages.

The website will also feature a platform for complaints and reports on safety issues, plus instructions on how to check the vehicle identification number (VIN) and other relevant markings or labels to determine if your unit is. Manufacturer and distributor contact information will be available, too, in the event the owner needs to contact his or her brand. You can check out the bill in its entirety here.

For the most part, local manufacturers try to be prompt when it comes to contacting owners to inform them of vehicle recalls and service campaigns. A portal like this, though, could help streamline the process across the entire local auto industry. Would you like to see this portal become a reality? Let us know in the comments.

