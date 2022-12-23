Provincial buses to be allowed to ply EDSA from December 24 to January 3

Here’s a very important announcement for commuters this holiday season: The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has confirmed that provincial buses will be allowed to ply EDSA from December 24, 2022 to January 3, 2023.

Buses coming from North Luzon should terminate their trips in Cubao, while buses from South Luzon shall terminate their trips in Pasay City.

The MMDA’s advisory read: “This is to allow the provincial buses to accommodate the expected influx of passengers going to the provinces for the holiday season and ensure the convenience and comfort of the commuters.”

It’s been a while since the government last allowed provincial buses to ply the major thoroughfare, and these guidelines have even resulted in the displacement of tens of thousands of workers. This hasn’t made life easy for commuters nor has it exactly alleviated traffic in the metro, so it’s hard not to wonder why this was being implemented in the first place.

What about you guys—what’s your take on provincial buses being allowed to traverse EDSA? Should authorities make these guidelines permanent or not?

MMDA advisory on provincial buses being allowed on EDSA:

