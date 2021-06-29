PSBank’s mobile app now lets you load your RFID instantly

PSBank clients can rest easy when it comes to how much load is inside their RFIDs. Why? Because the bank’s mobile app allows for instant reloading of Autosweep and Easytrip accounts.

If your smartphone is equipped with the PSBank Mobile app, you can use its toll RFID reload feature to top-up your AutoSweep and Easytrip RFID with a few easy taps. Here’s how:

From ‘Create a Transaction,’ tap ‘Pay Toll RFID’ and choose either Autosweep or Easytrip. Entire the required RFID details and toll amount you wish to load. That’s it. You can save the process to make the experience even smoother for you down the line, too.

There’s a catch here, though: A P10 fee will be deducted from your PSBank account for each reload. Make that fee worth it.

Frankly, we think this is a feature more banking mobile apps should offer—especially if we’re serious about making RFIDs the go-to mode of toll payment on expressways. Has anyone here tried this yet? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY PSBank

