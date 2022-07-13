6,315 Traffic violations were recorded in first week of QC no-contact apprehension

In case you missed it, Quezon City began the full implementation of its no contact apprehension program (NCAP) on July 1—which means if you were caught in the act of committing a traffic violation in the program’s first week, you should be getting a notice from the local government any day now.

By the looks of it, a lot of people will be getting or have already received a notice of violation (NOV) from QC. In an interview with CNN Philippines, the city’s Transport and Traffic Management Task Force head Dexter Cardenas shared that thousands of violations were caught by the city’s NCAP cameras from July 1 to 7.

“Ang na-capture na nga po mula nung July 1 to 7, and na-capture po na violations is 6,315,” Cardenas said during the interview, adding that a notice of violation has already been sent for the majority of these infractions.

“Of the 6,315, 5,809 na po yung naipadala po nating notices. So yung sinabi nating 14 days, maximum na po yun na days. So it can be less.”

The latter part of what Cardenas said refers to the 14-day period wherein violators can expect to receive their NCAP notice of violation.

Not familiar with QC’s NCAP? Here’s everything you need to know about it. Alternatively, here’s a list of 15 QC intersections equipped with NCAP cameras. And if you want to lessen your chances of getting caught, avoid these common NCAP violations.

So, are you expecting to get a notice of violation soon?

