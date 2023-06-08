Good news: QCity Bus will remain free to ride for life

If you’ve been taking advantage of the libreng sakay buses in Quezon City, here’s some good news: The QCity Bus service will remain free for life.

Mayor Joy Belmonte has signed Ordinance No. SP-3184, S-2023, otherwise known as the QCity Bus Ordinance. The directive states that “the program shall cater to the citizens of Quezon City and inviduals who are working, studying, or transacting within the City.”

PHOTO BY Quezon City Government

The bus program, which initially began in 2020 as a transport augmentation scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic, has since served 12 million residents, says Belmonte on her Twitter account. “Sa pamamagitan ng QCity Bus, mas makakatipid ang mga namamasahe papunta sa kanilang mga trabaho o eskwelahan. Malaking tulong din ito upang maibsan ang trapik sa ating lungsod,” the official adds.

Currently, there are eight QCity Bus routes, seven of which begin and end at the Quezon City Hall. For the complete list of routes, stops, and schedules, check out this guide.

QCity Bus will remain free to ride for life:

