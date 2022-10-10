QC wants more bike lanes, PUV stops along Elliptical Road, Commonwealth Avenue

Quezon City has really been one of the more progressive cities in the metro in terms of promoting active transport. Some of the local government unit’s most recent initiatives include its ‘clean and green’ segments and these handy bike ramps.

The LGU has no plans of letting up, though, as it will now work with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to put up more bike lanes and even stops for public utility buses and jeeps (PUBs, PUJs) along Elliptical Road and Commonwealth Avenue.

This new initiative will be part of QC’s Active Transport and Public Transport Infrastructure Improvements Project. The LGU has yet to provide any specifics yet, but it was confirmed that the MMDA will first conduct a formal dry run to study the traffic conditions in the area.

“[Ito ay] para masiguro ang kaligtasan ng mga siklistang bumabaybay sa mga naturang lugar, at masiguro ang maayos na lagay ng trapiko sa kabila ng implementasyon ng programa,” the press release read.

So, apart from all that we’ve seen today, what other pedestrian-friendly infrastrucutre would you like to see next in Quezon City?

