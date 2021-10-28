QC LGU apprehends bike-lane violators along Visayas Ave., Luzon Ave., Katipunan

Bike lanes aren’t for motorists. They’re for bicycles, e-bikes, electric kick scooters, and other similar modes of transport. We’ll just continue reiterating this because it appears a lot of motorists still need that constant reminder.

In Quezon City, the Green Transport Office under the Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS-GTO) recently apprehended several motorists who were caught misusing the bike lanes along Visayas Avenue, Luzon Avenue, and Katipunan Avenue. All sorts of vehicles were flagged by the Quezon City bike patrol. Motorcycles, tricycles, SUVs, vans—no vehicle was spared.

According to Article 5, Section 21 of the Traffic Management Code of Quezon City (SP-1444, S-2004), motor vehicles “are prohibited from being driven or parked on any lane of a public street or path reserved exclusively for bicycles and provided with a sign bearing a symbol of [a] bicycle.”

“Iwasang mag-park o dumaan sa bike lanes at mangyaring sumunod sa batas trapiko upang maiwasang makakuha ng violation o multa,” the Quezon City LGU said in a statement. You can check out photos from the DPOS-GTO below.

A while back, the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic also caught dozens of bike-lane violators along Roxas Boulevard in a single day. Instances like these are proof that we still have a lot to learn as motorists about sharing the road. At the same time, they also serve as reminders for all of us to respect the bike lanes, as well as our fellow road users. Drive safe out there, guys.

