Have you seen the new bike ramps around Quezon City?

If you’ve ever had to drag a bicycle up or down a staircase, then you know just how difficult that task can be. Can you imagine how big of a hassle that is for anyone who commutes daily to the office?

To help improve the lives of cyclists in its area, the local government unit of Quezon City has now installed several bike ramps around the city. The ramps as seen in the photos here allow bicycles to be easily dragged up or down stairways.

The bike ramps are painted yellow for increased visibility and are marked with bicycle logos and arrows, so you really can’t miss them. The ramps are also positioned right at the side of the staircases so that passing cyclists won’t disrupt foot traffic.

The specific ramps shown in this article are located at the Quezon Memorial Circle underpass. The LGU said ramps have also been installed on 40 other footbridges around the city.

QC has continuously pushed to promote cycling in its locale over the past few years, from giving out free helmets to cyclists at the start of this pandemic to its consistent crackdown on bike-lane violators. This latest initiative is arguably one of the most important ones yet. Here’s hoping more LGUs in Metro Manila follow Quezon City’s lead.

What do you think of these new bike ramps, readers? Check out more photos below.

New bike ramps in Quezon City:

