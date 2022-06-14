PH secures Chinese loan for P23-B Samal Island–Davao City Connector Bridge

The Philippine infrastructure push continues, but don’t trick yourself into thinking all these fancy new projects are being built for free.

Concrete costs money, of course, and in the case of the upcoming Samal Island–Davao City Connector Bridge, funding is coming courtesy of a newly approved loan from the People’s Republic of China.

In a statement, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced that the country has secured a multibillion-peso loan for the new 3.98km bridge. China will lend 90% of the project’s P23.039 billion budget, with the China Road and Bridge Corporation serving as its contractor.

Samal Island-Davao City Connector Bridge:

The project is scheduled to break ground next month, with construction expected to last as long as 60 months. During this time, a toll-free four-lane bridge will be built, as well as ramps and at-grade roads. Two pylons 73 meters in height will also be put up to support the structure.

The wait should be worth it, though, as the structure will supposedly cut travel times between Metro Davao and Samal Island to just five minutes. Currently, vehicles still need to board a ferry to hop between areas—a journey that normally takes around 30 minutes.

In case you missed it, the Department of Finance (DOF) has already proposed measures to help the incoming government address the nation’s growing debt—among them, imposing additional taxes on pickup trucks, motorcycles, and fuel.

PHOTO BY Department of Public Works and Highways

