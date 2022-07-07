DPWH officially launches the Samal Island-Davao City Connector Project

Last month, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced that the Philippines has secured a massive loan from China that will help build the Samal Island-Davao City Connector Bridge. Now, the project is officially in full swing.

The DPWH, together with delegates from the People’s Republic, has now launched the new multi-billion peso undertaking. The agency also unveiled a commemorative plaque, as well as a scale model, of the 3.98km bridge.

PHOTO BY Department of Public Works and Highways

The Samal Island-Davao City Connector Bridge is a toll-free, four-lane bridge that will enable travel between the Island Garden City of Samal and Davao City in just five minutes. Once completed, it is expected to serve 25,000 vehicles daily and lessen traffic in the two connecting areas. The DPWH is targeting the project’s completion by 2027.

Samal Island-Davao City Connector Project launch:

