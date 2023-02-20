A new 17km rail line connecting San Mateo to the LRT-2 may soon be in the works

Some good news for residents of San Mateo, Rizal: Getting in and out of Metro Manila may soon be a whole lot easier courtesy of a new rail line.

According to the country’s Public-Private Partnership Center (PPPC), the San Mateo Railway Project has received approval for the allocation of funds for feasibility studies from the Project Development and Monitoring Facility (PDMF) Committee.

Once the studies are finished, the projects will be submitted to and await approval from the Investment Coordination Committee “to confirm their viability for public-private partnership (PPP) implementation,” the PPPC said in a press release.

If approved, the San Mateo Railway will span a total of 17km and will be connected to the LRT-2 via a feeder railway line. It will have six stations and will run through Markina City, San Mateo, and Rodriguez Rizal.

Also receiving PPPC approval is the proposed Mindanao Railway Project Phase 3. This is a 54.8km segment of the Mindanao Railway System that will connect Laguindingan and Villanueva, Misamis Oriental.

According to assistant secretary for planning and project development Leonel De Velez, each proposed railway has received around P100 million in funding. Do you think these projects will push through?

