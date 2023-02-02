LTO to revoke license of driver in viral San Miguel Ave. incident

The last time we were here talking about that incident in Mandaluyong City, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) had only issued a suspension on the driver’s license of the alleged suspect. Now, the agency is working on revoking that license.

The LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) has recommended revoking the license of Dominador Braga, the individual behind the wheel of the Toyota Land Cruiser in that viral video on San Miguel Avenue last month.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

All-new Toyota Wigo: What we know so far

It’s official: Toyota is the world’s best-selling carmaker of 2022

More updates on the San Miguel Avenue incident:

PHOTO BY Google Maps

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

According to the LTO, the 54-year-old Braga already admitted that he was the one driving the LC. He is currently at the Mandaluyong City Police Custodial Center.

“Tinapos na namin ang imbestigasyon at maglalabas ang LTO ng desisyon base sa mga hawak na ebidensya bukod pa sa pag-amin na rin ng drayber,” said LTO-IID officer-in-charge Renan Melitante.

The agency assured the public that if Braga wishes to reapply for a driver’s license after this, he will have to go through very strict procedures before he gets the LTO’s approval. In addition, if Braga is charged with ‘Reckless Driving,’ the same charges will be pressed against the registered owner of the SUV.

Thoughts on the matter, readers?

See Also