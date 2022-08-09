New P316-M bridge crossing Pampanga River to rise along San Simon–Baliuag Road

The infrastructure projects in the province of Pampanga seem to be picking up. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has now broken ground for a new P316 million bridge project in San Simon Pampanga.

Dubbed the San Miguel 1 Bridge Replacement Project, this new undertaking will see the construction of a two-lane, 388.29m permanent bridge along the San Simon–Baliuag Road crossing the Pampanga River. It has a 238.03-meter approach.

The new bridge will replace the existing San Miguel Bridge. The latter is a steel bridge that’s only passable to light vehicles, while the former is an all-weather bridge that can accommodate commercial vehicles.

The new bridge is targeted for completion by July 2024. While construction is ongoing, the DPWH will transfer the existing steel bridge to provide motorists with an alternate route. This will be implemented in six months.

DPWH to build new bridge along San Simon–Baliuag Road:

