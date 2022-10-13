Pasig mayor on Sandoval Avenue roadworks: Construction permit only covers 10pm-5am

Anyone here who passes through Sandoval Avenue in Pasig City? If you frequent the area, then you’re probably aware that currently, there are ongoing roadworks disrupting the flow of traffic along the thoroughfare.

You’re also likely aware that some residents are already complaining about said roadworks, pointing out how the government turned this avenue upside down and supposedly left it there without any construction activity visible. Well, the mayor of Pasig City himself has now made some clarifications.

Vico Sotto said in a Facebook post that the contractor was only given a 10pm-5am construction permit for this project. This was to ensure all Occupational Safety and Health Standards are met, especially now that the project is still in its ‘breaking phase’ wherein motorists and pedestrians alike will be put at risk.

“Mas disruptive din naman kung ipapasara ang buong kalsada. Pag nasa compacting/steel bars na tayo, maaari nang mag-extend ng working hours,” Sotto added. Fair enough.

No word on how long the roadworks will last. In the meantime, just plan your trips accordingly, people.

Mayor Vico Sotto on Sandoval Avenue roadworks:

