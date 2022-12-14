Senator: PH should build more expressways to boost gov’t income

Can we all agree that building more roads to keep up with the growing number of cars is an unsustainable approach to the problem? It’s a classic band-aid solution—at least when it comes to the big picture of mobility.

But what about as a solution to our country’s financial woes? At least one Philippine senator believes that building more expressways and skyways is a good way to increase government income.

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano proposed the idea during a recent meeting of the Commission on Appointments’ Committee on Tourism and Economic Development. According to him, focusing on such infrastructure projects—which supposedly offer an enticing return on investment opportunity—is a viable alternative to the controversial Maharlika Welfare Fund.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Specs, price, features: Everything you need to know about the all-new Honda Click 125

MMDA: Expect even heavier traffic on EDSA in the coming days

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Kung makikita mo for example yung Skyway, CAVITEX, yung mga highway papunta sa norte, so far wala akong nakikitang nalulugi sa mga projects na ‘yun. Sa mga huge infrastructure projects na ‘yun. And this is purely driven by the private sector. Pero kung hindi nalulugi at malaki yung return, then why note get Juan deal Cruz into that project,” Cayetano said.

“Instead of getting money from Social Security System (SSS), Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), and Pag-IBIG Fund that have a huge investable fund, why not have a platform where they can invest in these projects,” the senator added, also saying such projects will be better by the private sector as a safeguard.

Well, there’s an idea. As to whether it’s a good one or not, we’ll leave it up to you guys to decide.

Senator proposes more skyways to boost PH income

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos