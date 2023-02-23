Senator: Why not just use RFID tech instead of ‘doble plaka’ law?

In case you’ve forgotten about it already, the controversial doble plaka law is still very much alive. In fact, it was tackled yesterday by members of the Philippine Senate during a public hearing of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights.

Senator JV Ejercito, who proposed amendments to the law last year, once again pushed for the use of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) stickers on motorcycles instead of requiring the installation of a front license plate.

According to the senator, the use of RFID stickers that contain rider information instead of front license plates will maintain the structural integrity of motorbikes. What’s more, it can make life much easier for both riders and police personnel at checkpoints.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

MMDA tows away 172 vehicles over only a week of clearing operations

Planning a trip abroad? Book a flight now because airfare hikes could kick in next month

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Ejercito even went as far as to push for the creation of a motorcycle RFID “command center” that will be responsible for buying RFID scanners to use at checkpoints.

With this tech, Ejercito explained, “Hindi na tulad ng nangyayari ngayon na lahat ng rider, basta motor, tinitigil at minsan 30 minuto, 40 minuto. Papasok sila ng Maynila, kawawa naman nabibilad sa araw.”

“Hopefully, with the use of technology, sa pag gamit po ng scanner system, at pag tayo ng command center, magiging madali na. Pag scan, pag green go lang ng go. Ititigil na lang yung po meron pong pula, yung naka alert,” the senator added.

At the very least, slapping on an RFID sticker should be easier than having to install a new license plate, right? Let us know what you think of the senator’s idea in the comments.

See Also