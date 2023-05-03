Full implementation of single ticketing system could be ‘in a couple of weeks’

It’s all over the news today—the pilot implementation of the single ticketing system in Metro Manila has just begun. As it stands, seven cities are now using this new system for traffic enforcement.

What about the other cities and municipalities, you might ask? Well, it might come sooner rather than later. In an interview with Unang Balita, Metro Manila Council head and San Juan City mayor Francis Zamora said that full implementation might begin in a couple of weeks.

“Honestly, I am looking at a couple of weeks,” Zamora said in the interview. “Hindi naman mahabang panahon po ito dahil yung integration naman po ng ibang lungsod ay ongoing na.” Metro Manila mayors will also reportedly discuss and assess the pilot run over the next few days.

There you have it, then. Expect to see more changes on the road this month. If you still need a refresher on the single ticketing system, you can check out our full explainer. For the full list of fines under this new system, click these blue words.

