This electric bus service can ferry you from SM Megamall all the way to Fairview

Another transport alternative for those heading to northern parts of Metro Manila has surfaced in Ortigas. This time, it’s sustainable, too.

Global Electric Transport (GET), which operates electric buses, already has a route that goes from SM Megamall all the way to SM City Fairview and vice versa. The route spans 27km and features more than a dozen stops.

Conveniently, trips for GET’s SM Electric Bus service are paid for via an app, too. All you have to do is download the GETPass app on your smartphone and create an account. From there, join the ‘SM Electric Bus’ org. A QR code will then be generated for you to scan when getting on and off the service.

The earliest trip from Fairview leaves at 5:30am, while the first trip from SM Megamall departs at 8:30am. The last trip leaves at 10:50pm and 5:30pm for Fairview and SM Megamall, respectively. Each trip costs P100 the entire way, with P25 being added to your fare for each major stop you pass.

You can check the full schedule and complete list of stops in the post embedded below. Will you be using the SM Electric Bus service moving forward?

SM Electric Bus service

