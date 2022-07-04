SMC Aerocity in Bulacan to push through despite Presidential veto, admin says

No, the San Miguel Corporation’s (SMC) international airport and aerocity development in Bulacan is not in any danger of being discontinued. This, despite President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently vetoing the measure establishing the special economic zone and freeport.

According to Malacañang press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles, the project will push through despite Marcos Jr.’s veto, and the president’s recent decision regarding House Bill 7575 is meant to “cure defects found in the measure.”

“The construction of the Bulacan international airport and aero city is not affected by the veto,” Cruz-Angeles said.

PHOTO BY San Miguel Corporation

Continue reading below ↓

“The Presidential veto was meant to include the necessary corrections and include the missing processes that might render HB 7575 entirely unconstitutional,” she added.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

It looks like BBM is ending the trend of using Japanese SUVs as the presidential vehicle

So it turns out BBM’s presidential vehicle might still be a Land Cruiser after all

“Presidential veto is the fastest way to cure the defects of HB 7575, especially the provision which exempts the Commission on Audit to look into the financial transactions on the special economic zone and freeport. Had the President not vetoed HB 7575, it would have lapsed into law on July 4 or 30 days after the bill was sent by the legislature to Malacañang.”

Cruz-Angeles also stressed that without amendments indicated in Marcos Jr.’s veto explanation, HB 7575 might be prone to constitutional challenges.

PHOTO BY San Miguel Corporation

Continue reading below ↓

In a two-page veto message, Marcos Jr. said that the bill “lacks coherence with existing laws, rules, and regulations.” The project is also “in close proximity” to the Clark Special Economic Zone, which is supposedly against policies regarding the creation of special economic zones.

Not familiar with the SMC Aerocity? You can read more about the upcoming transport haven linked to the New Manila International Airport here. So, do you think this will eventually push through?

More photos of the SMC Aerocity

PHOTO BY San Miguel Corporation

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY San Miguel Corporation

PHOTO BY San Miguel Corporation

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.