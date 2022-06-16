SMC to continue to “focus its investments in the Philippines” in the next six years

In terms of infrastructure projects, San Miguel Corporation (SMC) currently has a lot going for it right now. We mean a lot.

There’s the MRT-7 project, which has seen significant progress over the past few months. There’s also the TR4 segment of the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) that will stretch all the way to Lucena in Quezon. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said that should be usable within this year. As for TR5, SMC has just signed a supplemental agreement for that segment.

In a recent stockholders’ meeting, company president Ramon S. Ang vowed that “the company would continue to focus its investments in the Philippines” in the next six years, thus reiterating its commitment to delivering on these projects.

STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Is it illegal to put a ‘No Parking’ sign in front of your house?

MMDA: No new number coding scheme for now as high fuel prices bring down traffic volume

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“There are many projects in various stages of development throughout the San Miguel Group. What is common to all these projects is our stronger push for nation-building, and towards greater sustainability,” said Ang. “In this decade and beyond, each of our new projects will benefit both society and the environment. More than just building infrastructure, it is about creating better opportunities for more Filipinos, while ensuring that future generations will still benefit from the natural resources we enjoy today.”

Continue reading below ↓

In addition to the road and railway projects, SMC is also building 31 new Battery Energy Storage System facilities across the country. These will help provide sustainable and reliable electric energy to more provinces in the county.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.