Sweden is now helping PH improve the EDSA Busway

As a mode of public transport, the EDSA Busway isn’t perfect. That much is clear. Thankfully, authorities are open to receiving input from those with more experience on the matter.

Consultants from Sweco International AB—part of Sweden’s technical assistance to improve the EDSA Busway—arrived last week to evaluate the bus line and share their findings with local government agencies and officials.

The team observed everything from the traffic flow surrounding the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) and the state of its bus bays to the use of the Central Public Utility Vehicle Monitoring System (CPUVMS). The goal right now is to finalize the study for a one-year contract funded by Swedfund to provide technical support and funding for the EDSA Busway.

The consultants have already presented their findings to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr). Recommendations for the designs of EDSA Busway stations have also been provided.

Do you think input from Sweden’s experts will be enough to improve the EDSA Busway? Let us know in the comments.

