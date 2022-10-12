Tacloban City to get scenic new P3.46-B causeway over Cancabato Bay

Tacloban City’s road system is about to get a major upgrade.

According to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the construction of a brand-new causeway in the capital city of Leyte is set to begin soon.

Dubbed the Tacloban City Causeway Project, the new piece of infrastructure will span a total of 2.56km in length and is expected to improve travel time for both locals and visiting motorists.

It will cross Cacabato Bay, with its alignment starting at Magsaysay Boulevard and Kataisan Point near the Daniel Z. Romualdez Airport in Barangay San Jose. The causeway’s completion could potentially cut travel time between the two points to just 10 minutes, the DPWH says, and will also supposedly provide motorists with a scenic drive.

Right now, the new causeway has an allocated budget of P3.46 billion. It will feature a four-lane embankment, a 180-meter bridge, as well as provisions for the construction of bike lanes and sidewalks. Since the structure has been “designed to withstand disasters and high humidity,” the DPWH says it can also serve as protection for nearby communities from weather disturbances.

The causeway is being treated as one of Region 8’s “priority infrastructure projects,” according to the DPWH. No timeline for its completion has been shared by the agency at this moment. When do you think this thing will be finished? Chime in.

Tacloban City Causeway Project set to begin

