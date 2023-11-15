Embo barangays in Taguig City are now exempt from number coding

Take note if you live in the ‘embo’ barangays or regularly pass through them: These barangays formerly under Makati City are now part of the areas that are exempt from number coding in Taguig City.

“All road traffic regulations in Taguig, including the no number coding policy, cover the 10 embo barangays under the city’s jurisdiction,” reads the traffic advisory on the I Love Taguig page on Facebook.

“Dedicated enforcers from Taguig’s Traffic Management Office (TMO) are deployed to manage and ensure smooth traffic flow on major roads within these barangays. TMO is the sole deputized unit responsible for enforcing traffic rules in these areas.”

PHOTO BY Adobe Stock

Quick recap: The Supreme Court ruled in September 2022 that 10 barangays in Makati’s second district rightfully fall under Taguig’s jurisdiction. These barangays are Pembo, Comembo, Cembo, South Cembo, West Rembo, East Rembo, Pitogo, Rizal, Post Proper Northside, and Post Proper Southside, and also encompass Fort Bonifacio and Bonifacio Global City. In August of this year, when the territorial dispute between Makati and Taguig was getting heated again, both local government units confirmed that the affected barangays were still covered by Makati’s 7am–7pm number coding scheme. But that isn’t the case anymore.

“The City does not recognize tickets issued by unauthoried personnel apprehending individuals in Taguig,” the announcement further states. Motorists are advised to report “any non-Taguig traffic enforcer misrepresenting his authority or violating this no number coding policy” via the following channels:

Taguig City generally follows the number coding policy of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), which bans coding cars from 7am to 10am, but allows for window hours from 10:01am to 4:59pm. However, certain areas are exempt from number coding.

Taguig City advisory on number coding exemption for embo barangays: