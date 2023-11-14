514 EDSA Busway violators caught on first day of higher fines

If you’re in the habit of sneaking into the bus lane on EDSA to avoid gridlock, be warned: The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) began the implementation of higher fines for EDSA Busway violators yesterday, November 13, and on the first day, a total of 514 motorists were apprehended. Of that total, 333 had been apprehended by 11am.

We’ve written several stories about the revised penalties under MMDA Regulation No. 23-002, but for everyone’s benefit, we’re listing them again below:

Increased fines for EDSA Busway violators effective November 13, 2023

First offense – P5,000 Second offense – P10,000, plus one-month suspension of driver’s license and mandatory road safety seminar Third offense – P20,000, plus one-year suspension of driver’s license Fourth offense – P30,000, plus possible revocation of driver’s license

PHOTO BY Bong Nebrija on Facebook

Of those 514 violators, we know that at least three motorists (pictured above) tried to escape apprehension, which meant they were automatically handed a third offense—that’s 20,000, plus a one-year driver’s license suspension—as well as a reckless driving violation with a P1,000 fine. From three errant motorists alone, a total of P63,000 in fines should be collected.

Now, assuming the other 406 violators were charged with a first offense violation, they need to cough up P5,000 each. That makes a total of P2.555 million. In theory, the grand total for the day should amount to P2,618,000. Collection, of course, is another matter.

“Tandaan: Bawal dumaan ang mga hindi awtorisadong sasakyan sa EDSA Bus Carousel Lane na nakalaan lamang sa mga emergency vehicles katulad ng ambulansya, fire trucks, at iba pang marked vehicles ng pamahalaan na tumutugon sa mga emergency,” the MMDA reminded in a statement.

Do you think motorists will keep out of the bus lane once and for all?

MMDA on first day of higher fines for EDSA Busway violators: