EDSA Busway violators that tried to escape apprehension get P21,000* fine

In case you weren’t aware, the higher fines for motorists driving illegally in the EDSA Busway take effect today, November 13. From P1,000 per offense, the new fines now start at P5,000.

But based on posts made by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the agency’s new task force operations head Bong Nebrija, if you’re flagged down for being in the EDSA bus lane and you try to run away from traffic enforcers, you will automatically get the penalty for the third offense—a whopping P20,000 plus a one-year suspension of driver’s license.

And that’s not all: An additional P1,000 for reckless driving will be added to your violation receipt, bringing the total fine to P21,000.

PHOTO BY Bong Nebrija on Facebook

On the first day of implementation of the new fines, the MMDA and Nebrija encountered at least three EDSA Busway violators who tried to outrun them on motorcycles.

“Our 1st apprehension that ran away but eventually caught. Member daw sya ng Pinoy Ninja, but his moves is no match with our riders,” wrote Nebrija in one post. “Automatic 3rd Offense: P20,000 plus 1 year suspension of license.

“Like what I said do not test our resolve to enforce the law, we will get you.”

Of the second violator, the MMDA wrote: “Imbes na huminto nang i-flag down ng mga traffic enforcers, humarurot ng takbo ang rider para maiwasan ang huli. Pero hindi pa rin siya nakatakas at hinabol siya mula kahabaan ng Shaw Boulevard tunnel hanggang siya ay mahuli sa Ortigas MRT.

“Dahil dito, nahaharap ang driver sa multang reckless driving at sa multang katumbas ng ikatlong paglabag sa pagdaan sa EDSA Busway o P20,000 at isang taong suspensiyon ng lisensiya.

“Babala ng MMDA at LTO, makatakas man sa huli ay hindi sila makalulusot dahil mabibigyan sila ng alarma at puwede pang magresulta sa mataas pang multa at non-renewal ng lisensiya sa loob ng isang taon.”

The holidays are coming up, so some of us are expecting 13th month pay and Christmas bonus over the coming weeks. If you don’t want to end up spending that much-needed cash on settling your MMDA fines, stay out of the bus lane. And just for everyone’s info, here’s how much you’ll have to pay beginning today for each violation:

Increased fines for EDSA Busway violators effective November 13, 2023

First offense – P5,000 Second offense – P10,000, plus one-month suspension of driver’s license and mandatory road safety seminar Third offense – P20,000, plus one-year suspension of driver’s license Fourth offense – P30,000, plus possible revocation of driver’s license

EDSA Busway violators that attempted to escape apprehension: