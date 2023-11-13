Excavation works on Metro Manila main roads suspended until January 8, 2024

It’s barely mid-November, but anybody else feel like the Christmas rush is already setting in? The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) seems to think so, as it is temporarily suspending excavation activities within its jurisdiction.

Specifically, excavation activities on all Metro Manila national and city roads shall be suspended from Novemner 13, 2023, until January 8, 2024, under Memorandum Circular No. 15-2023. However, certain types of roadwork will be exempted from the suspension—check out the list below:

Exempted from MMDA’s suspension of excavation activities

Flagship projects of the government Bridge repair/construction conducted by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Flood interceptor catchment projects (box culvert) Asphalt overlay projects without road reblocking Sidewalk improvement Drainage improvement projects along the sidewalk and not occupying any part of the roadway Footbridge projects Emergency leak repair or breakage of water line by Manila Water and Maynilad New water service or electrical service connections Road activities without excavation (traffic clearance only) Meralco relocation/emergency works affecting major projects of the government Other projects as may be allowed by the MMDA upon due application

That’s still a long list of permitted roadwork activities, so keep yourself updated on any roadwork that might come up along your route over the next few weeks.

Also, just a reminder on the number coding scheme: While the Metro Manila Council has approved the removal of window hours (10:01am to 4:59pm), the MMDA has yet to announce when this will take effect—as of its last update, the agency said it would be assessing “the situation of Metro Manila roads from November 6 to 12.” We expect an announcement in the coming days, so watch this space.

