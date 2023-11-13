PH fuel price update: P3/L rollback for diesel effective November 14

Owners of diesel-powered vehicles have something to celebrate this week.

According to the latest advisories from various fuel companies, diesel prices are going down by P3 per liter effective November 14, 2023. Gasoline prices will also have a rollback, but by a much smaller P0.70 per liter, while kerosene prices will decrease by P2.30 per liter.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The MMDA has made a new ‘strike force’ to clamp down on illegal parking

Yet again, LTO releases new driver’s license renewal schedule, validity extensions

Once these adjustments take effect, diesel and gasoline prices will have gone up by P6.35/L and P13.05/L, respectively, since the beginning of 2023, while kerosene will have increased by P1.69/L from the start of the year.

PHOTO BY Adobe Stock

As always, remember that fuel prices may vary depending on location and the brand of the fuel station; it might be cheaper somewhere along your regular route than it is near your place residence or work. Running very low on fuel? We answer here if a glowing fuel warning light is that big a deal. You can also read here why buying fuel ‘tingi-tingi’ style is hurting your car. And if you want to try stretching your tank of fuel over a longer distance, check out these fuel-saving tips.

We’re compiling the official advisories from various fuel companies below. Check back here for updates throughout the week.

Philippine fuel prices: November 14 to 20, 2023

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now