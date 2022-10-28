Araneta-NAIA P2P bus routes suspended until further notice

Heads up, commuters: UBE Express has just announced that its point-to-point (P2P) routes from Araneta City in Cubao to NAIA and vice versa are temporarily suspended until further notice.

Just a day prior to this announcement, Araneta City relocated the P2P bus terminals to the Araneta City Bus Port, specifically at Bay 5. No reasons were stated as to why the bus services were suspended. The company’s official statement reads: “Please be guided accordingly and apologies for the inconvenience this may have cause. Please stay posted on our Facebook page for further updates and advisories.”

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Cavitex-C5 Link’s Merville exit ramp is now open to motorists

Staying inside your illegally parked car won’t save you from getting a ticket

As we head into Undas weekend, be advised that there will be upcoming road closures in Metro Manila. Number coding in the capital will also be suspended throughout the long weekend. For the official UBE Express advisory, you can check out the post below. Safe travels this weekend, folks.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Araneta-NAIA UBE Express P2P buses suspended

See Also

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.