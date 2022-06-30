Motoring News

Sta. Rosa-NAIA P2P buses have resumed operations

And here is the full trip schedule
by TopGear.com.ph | 2 hours ago
photo of the UBE Express Sta. Rosa-NAIA P2P bus
PHOTO: Shutterstock

As you may have heard, the UBE Express shuttle service going to and from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is finally resuming operations. But it’s not just the Metro Manila routes that have been opened—P2P buses in Santa Rosa will also resume operations.

Starting June 30, trips from Robinsons Santa Rosa going to NAIA Terminals 1, 2, 3, and 4  and vice versa will be available. For this route, both Beep cards and cash payments will be accepted, and each trip will cost P300.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Presidential inauguration 2022: June 30 declared non-working holiday in these LGUs
Quick guide: 15 Quezon City intersections with no-contact apprehension cameras

For the full schedule, you can read on below.

Departure times from NAIA Terminals 1, 2, 3, 4 to Araneta City

  • 4:30am
  • 8:30am
  • 1:30pm
  • 5:30pm

Departure times from Araneta City to NAIA Terminals 1, 2, 3, 4

  • 6am
  • 10am
  • 3:30pm
  • 7:30pm
Continue reading below ↓

If it’s the Metro Manila UBE Express routes you’re looking for, you can click here. For those opting to take their cars instead, take note that NAIA has updated its parking rates for 2022—check that out here.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
Bus shortage looms as PH operators consider scaling down operations due to high fuel prices
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Shutterstock

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱