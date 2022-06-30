Sta. Rosa-NAIA P2P buses have resumed operations

As you may have heard, the UBE Express shuttle service going to and from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is finally resuming operations. But it’s not just the Metro Manila routes that have been opened—P2P buses in Santa Rosa will also resume operations.

Starting June 30, trips from Robinsons Santa Rosa going to NAIA Terminals 1, 2, 3, and 4 and vice versa will be available. For this route, both Beep cards and cash payments will be accepted, and each trip will cost P300.

For the full schedule, you can read on below.

Departure times from NAIA Terminals 1, 2, 3, 4 to Araneta City

4:30am

8:30am

1:30pm

5:30pm

Departure times from Araneta City to NAIA Terminals 1, 2, 3, 4

6am

10am

3:30pm

7:30pm

If it’s the Metro Manila UBE Express routes you’re looking for, you can click here. For those opting to take their cars instead, take note that NAIA has updated its parking rates for 2022—check that out here.

