‘Undas’ 2022: MRT-3, LRT-1, LRT-2 operating hours to remember

The next couple of days will be kind of hectic—at least for motorists who plan on taking part in this year’s Undas transport rush. For those staying inside Metro Manila? Not as much, probably.

Still, there are some changes you’ll want to take note of if you plan on moving around within the city over the long weekend. This goes for those of you who plan on using public transportation as well.

Metro Manila’s major rail lines—namely the MRT-3, LRT-1, and LRT-2—have all announced their operating hours and trip scheduled for the coming Undas weekend and holidays. Check them out below:

MRT-3 (October 30 to November 1)

North Avenue first trip: 4:38am

North Avenue last trip: 9:30pm

Taft Avenue first trip: 5:19am

Taft Avenue last trip: 10:09pm

LRT-1

First trip: 4:30am

Baclaran last trip: 9:15pm

Balintawak last trip: 9:30pm

LRT-2

Antipolo first trip: 5am

Antipolo last trip: 9pm

Recto first trip: 5am

Recto last trip: 9:30PM

Keep in mind that the use of face masks is still mandatory onboard all forms of public transportation. Safe commuting, guys.

